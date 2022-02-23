x
NHL

Blue Jackets goaltender Joonas Korpisalo removed from injured reserve

Korpisalo missed the last nine games with a lower-body injury he suffered during warm-ups last month.
Credit: AP
Columbus Blue Jackets goaltender Joonas Korpisalo (70) during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the Buffalo Sabres on Monday, Nov. 22, 2021, in Buffalo, N.Y. (AP Photo/Joshua Bessex)

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Blue Jackets announced on Monday goaltender Joonas Korpisalo has been removed from injured reserve. 

The 27-year-old goalie missed the last nine games with a lower-body injury he suffered during warm-ups last month.

Korpisalo holds a 6-8 record this season with a 3.82 goals-against average and a .887 save percentage in 18 games this season.

Since making his Blue Jackets debut in the 2015-2016 season, Korpisalo has a 75-64-21 record with a 2.99 GAA and a .903 save percentage.

The club also removed defenseman Jake Bean from injured reserve and assigned goalie Jean-Francois Berube to the Cleveland Monsters, the team's American Hockey League affiliate.

