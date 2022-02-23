Blue Jackets goaltender Joonas Korpisalo removed from injured reserve

Korpisalo missed the last nine games with a lower-body injury he suffered during warm-ups last month.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Blue Jackets announced on Monday goaltender Joonas Korpisalo has been removed from injured reserve.

The 27-year-old goalie missed the last nine games with a lower-body injury he suffered during warm-ups last month.

Korpisalo holds a 6-8 record this season with a 3.82 goals-against average and a .887 save percentage in 18 games this season.

Since making his Blue Jackets debut in the 2015-2016 season, Korpisalo has a 75-64-21 record with a 2.99 GAA and a .903 save percentage.