Blue Jackets forward Max Domi part of 3-way trade between Panthers, Hurricanes

Max Domi was traded to the Florida Panthers, who then traded him to the Carolina Hurricane.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Blue Jackets traded forward Max Domi and a sixth-round pick in the 2022 NHL Draft as part of a three-way trade including the Florida Panthers and Carolina Hurricanes on Monday.

Columbus traded Domi and the pick to the Florida Panthers for defenseman Tyler Inamoto, according to General Manager Jarmo Kekalainen. The Blue Jackets then traded Inamoto to the Hurricanes for defenseman Aiden Hreschuk.

Hreschuk recently finished his freshman season at Boston College. The 19-year-old California native was originally selected in the third round in the 2021 NHL Draft by the Hurricanes. He also spent two seasons with the U.S. National Team Development Program from 2019-2021.

The Panthers later traded Domi to Carolina in exchange for another player in the Kontinental Hockey League.

The Blue Jackets are paying 50% of Domi's remaining salary while Carolina and Florida are each paying 25%, according to The Athletic.

Domi joined the Blue Jackets in October 2020 and scored 18 goals and notched 38 assists during his 107 games with the club.

For the 2021-22 season, Domi has scored nine goals and secured 23 assists.

The Columbus Blue Jackets traded forward Max Domi and a sixth-round pick in the 2022 NHL Draft as part of a three-way trade including the Florida Panthers and Carolina Hurricanes on Monday.

Columbus traded Domi and the pick to the Florida Panthers for defenseman Tyler Inamoto , according to General Manager Jarma Kekalainen. The Blue Jackets then traded Inamoto to the Hurricanes for defenseman Aiden Hreschuk.

Hreschuk recently finished his freshman season at Boston College. The 19-year-old California native was originally selected in the third round in the 2021 NHL Draft by the Hurricanes. He also spent two seasons with the U.S. National Team Development Program from 2019-2021.

The Panthers later traded Domi to Carolina in exchange for another player in the Kontinental Hockey League.

The Blue Jackets are paying 50% of Domi's remaining salary while Carolina and Florida are each paying 25%, according to The Athletic.

Domi joined the Blue Jackets in October 2020 and scored 18 goals and notched 38 assists during his 107 games with the club.