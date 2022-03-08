Blue Jackets sign forward Justin Danworth to $1.95 million contract extension

Danforth's contract extension is worth $1.95 million, according to general manager and alternate governor Jarmo Kekalainen.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Blue Jackets have signed forward Justin Danworth to a two-year contract extension through the 2023-24 season.

Danforth's contract extension is worth $1.95 million, according to general manager and alternate governor Jarmo Kekalainen.

The 28-year-old has scored five goals and two assists through 22 games this season.

Danforth made his NHL debut earlier on Nov. 15 against the Detroit Red Wings and scored his first career goal the following game against the Arizona Coyotes.

Danforth originally signed a one-year contract with the club in May 2021.

“We’re very excited to sign Justin to this contract extension as he is epitomizes the values we have as a team… hard work, commitment, and determination,” said Kekalainen. “He has dedicated himself to becoming an NHL player over the past several years and his game has continued to grow throughout this season. He has become a trusted and valuable contributor on our team.”