Blue Jackets' defenseman Zach Werenski selected to play in NHL All-Star game

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One of the Columbus Blue Jackets' best players was selected to play in the NHL All-Star game next month.

Defenseman Zach Werenski was among 40 players selected to participate in the game on Feb. 5 in Las Vegas.

During his 32 games this season, Werenski has scored six goals and 15 assists for 21 points while averaging over 26 minutes of ice time.

This is the second time the 2015 first-rounder has been selected to go to the event.

Forward Jakub Voracek was named as one of the 32 candidates on the NHL All-Star Last Men In, which gives fans the ability to vote for the final player on each division's All-Star roster.

Voracek, who the Blue Jackets got in a trade for Cam Atkinson during the off-season, has scored one goal and 24 assists so far this season.