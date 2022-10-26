Blue Jackets' Boqvist out 6 weeks with broken foot

The 22-year-old defenseman broke his foot during Tuesday night's game against the Arizona Coyotes. He is expected to miss six weeks.

The 22-year-old defenseman broke his foot during Tuesday night's game against the Arizona Coyotes at Nationwide Arena. He is expected to miss six weeks.

Boqvist, a native of Sweden, has scored 17 goals and 34 assists with the Blue Jackets and the Chicago Blackhawks since being drafted in 2018. He was traded to Columbus in July 2021 and set career highs with 11 goals and 11 assists.