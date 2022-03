COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Blue Jackets have placed defenseman Adam Boqvist on injured reserve on Friday.

General manager and alternative governor Jarmo Kekalainen said the move is retroactive to Feb. 27.

The 21-year-old defenseman suffered an upper-body injury against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Sunday.

Boqvist has scored 10 goals and nine assists for 19 points in his first season with the club. He was acquired by Columbus in a trade with the Chicago Blackhawks in July 2021.