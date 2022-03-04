x
Defenseman Adam Boqvist activated off injured reserve after missing 11 games

The 21-year-old had suffered an upper-body injury against the Pittsburgh Penguins Feb. 27.
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Blue Jackets announced Thursday the club has activated defenseman Adam Boqvist off injured reserve.

The 21-year-old had suffered an upper-body injury against the Pittsburgh Penguins Feb. 27. He was placed on injured reserve and missed 11 games.

Boqvist has scored 10 goals and nine assists for 19 points in his first season with the club. He was acquired by Columbus in a trade with the Chicago Blackhawks in July 2021.

The Blue Jackets return to action on Friday when they visit the Winnipeg Jets.

