Blue Jackets-Canadiens game next month postponed due to Montreal restrictions

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Blue Jackets announced their game against the Montreal Canadians next month has been postponed.

The game scheduled for Jan. 10 in Montreal was postponed due to attendance restrictions stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic in certain Canadian cities.

A makeup date for the matchup has not been scheduled.

This latest postponement is among dozens of games that have been put on hold as the National Hockey League tries to curb new cases.

The NHL had an extended winter break to slow the spread of the virus.