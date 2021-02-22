Blue Jackets announce ticket purchasing process

A limited number of fans can start attending games at Nationwide Arena on March 2.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Blue Jackets announced the process for purchasing tickets to home games, after the state approved a plan to allow a limited amount of fans at Nationwide Arena.

Starting with the March 2 game against the Detroit Red Wings, 1,953 fans, or 10% of the arena's capacity, will be allowed to attend each game.

The team said season ticket holders will have first access through a series of pre-sales Feb. 23-25 and fans will be notified by the team of their pre-sale window time.

During a restricted pre-sale period, season ticket holders can buy up to four tickets to four games, half-season ticket holders can buy up to four tickets to two games and quarter-season ticket holders can buy up to four tickets to one game.

If there are still tickets available after the pre-sale period, they will go on sale to people who subscribe to the team's newsletter starting on Feb. 25 at 3 p.m.

Any tickets still available after that will go on sale to the general public on Feb. 26 at 9 a.m.

All seats will be grouped in “seating pods” separated by a minimum distance of 6-feet.

There will be a number of protocols in place for fans attending games: Prior to entering Nationwide Arena, all fans must complete an online check-in questionnaire to be cleared for entry and face masks will be required for all guests (ages 2 and over).

