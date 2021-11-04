x
Bean scores 2nd goal in OT, Blue Jackets beat Avs 5-4

The Columbus Blue Jackets rebounded after surrendering a two-goal lead, beating the Colorado Avalanche 5-4.
Credit: AP
Columbus Blue Jackets center Boone Jenner, right, fights for position with Colorado Avalanche left wing J.T. Compher, center, as goaltender Jonas Johansson covers the puck in the second period of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

DENVER — Jake Bean scored twice, including the winner 1:12 into overtime, and the Columbus Blue Jackets rebounded after surrendering a two-goal lead, beating the Colorado Avalanche 5-4.

Bean skated in and lined a shot through the pads of Avalanche goaltender Jonas Johansson as the Blue Jackets improved to 4-0 in games decided after regulation. Cole Sillinger scored twice and Boone Jenner added a goal for the Blue Jackets, who finished their three-game trip with a 2-1 mark. 

Down 4-2 in the third, Colorado got a goal from J.T. Compher with 3:26 remaining and tied it on Bowen Byram’s second goal of the game with 52 seconds remaining. Logan O’Connor also scored for Colorado.

