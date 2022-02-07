3 Blue Jackets going on IR for at least 4 weeks

The club said defenseman Jake Bean along with forwards Eric Robinson and Alexandre Texier were placed on IR.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Blue Jackets have put three players on injured reserve, according to the team.

Bean was placed on IR retroactive to Jan. 30, Robinson retroactive to Jan. 31 and Texier retroactive to Jan. 26. In addition, the Blue Jackets added forward Brendan Gaunce to the roster on emergency recall from the Cleveland Monsters.

Bean, the 23-year-old defenseman traded for from the Carolina Hurricanes, is expected to miss about four weeks with a groin injury.

Robinson, 26, suffered an MCL sprain in his right knee against the Florida Panthers on Jan. 31. He's expected to be out about six weeks.

Texier is expected to be out about four weeks with a fractured finger he suffered against the Calgary Flames on Jan. 26.