Captain Sarah Kociuba leads historic Super Bowl flyover above Tampa

She was the pilot leading the bomber jets over Raymond James Stadium.

TAMPA, Fla — Super Bowl LV began with a one-of-a-kind flyover during the national anthem, and one of the pilots is an Ohio native who is getting lots of praise back home and around the nation.

The University of Dayton tweeted a picture of Captain Sarah Kociuba, saying the UD alumni graduated from the school's Air Force ROTC program back in 2012.

According to the university, Kociuba has had more than 90 combat missions and has over 1,700 flying hours.

Kociuba was piloting one of the three Global Strike Command bombers that zipped over Raymond James Stadium during the national anthem, performing a first-of-its-kind flyover.

The pilot leading the #SBLV flyover today is @UDaytonAlumni Captain Sarah Kociuba ’12. While at UD, Sarah was part of the @usairforce ROTC program and now has flown over 90 combat missions and has more than 1,700 flying hours. Congratulations, Captain Kociuba! ✈️ pic.twitter.com/miUzgmELGT — University of Dayton (@univofdayton) February 7, 2021

Dubbed the trifecta, three different Air Force bombers took off from their respective military bases across the country. They included a B-52 from Minot Air Force Base in North Dakota, a B-1 from Ellsworth Air Force Base in South Dakota, and a B-2 from Whiteman Air Force Base in Missouri.

Add all the Bs together, and you get 55.

#LIVE: Three Global Strike Command bombers are doing a historic "trifecta" flyover during the National Anthem at Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. https://t.co/O5FF897Sfy https://t.co/mnFlT8XYWw — 10 Tampa Bay (@10TampaBay) February 7, 2021