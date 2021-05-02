Michael B. Jordan as Alexa is husband's worst nightmare in Amazon Super Bowl ad

What if the 'Black Panther' actor was substituted for the Alexa device? That's what Amazon's Super Bowl ad imagines.

What if Alexa wasn't a woman's disembodied voice in a box? What if it was actually in the form and voice of "Black Panther" actor Michael B. Jordan? In Amazon's new Super Bowl ad, it means Alexa has become one husband's worst nightmare.

When a woman says she can't imagine the Alexa device looking any better, she then sees an image of Jordan's picture on the side of a bus. She retreats into her imagination.

Then, with sexy music playing, she visualizes being in a dimly-lit kitchen and asks Alexa how many tablespoons are in a cup. The camera turns to find Jordan with glowing blue eyes -- similar to the Alexa device -- responding there are 16 tablespoons in a cup. Then the woman's husband walks in and asks, "Who's that?"

Next, she asks Alexa to turn on the sprinklers. Outside, Jordan is staring back as he's being covered in water and the husband groans that it's getting too wet outside.

At a cocktail party, the woman asks Alexa to dim the lights -- and Jordan immediately removes his shirt. As other women stare at the bare-chested actor, the husband runs in saying, "Alexa! Lights up!"

Finally, the woman is in a bath with a fully-clothed Jordan as he reads an audiobook to her.