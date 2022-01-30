Rams hang on to defeat 49ers for NFC crown, will face Bengals in Super Bowl LVI

LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles Rams defeated the San Francisco 49ers 20-17 in the NFC Championship on Sunday and will face the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI.
At halftime, the 49ers led the Rams 10-7.
With less than seven minutes left in the fourth quarter, Rams kicker Matt Gay kicked a 40-yard field goal to tie the game at 17.
The Rams then got the ball back when the 49ers' next drive ended with a punt.
Gay hit another field goal, this time from 30 yards out, to put the Rams up 20-17 with less than two minutes to go in the fourth quarter.
On the ensuing drive, a pass by 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo was batted up in the air before being intercepted by linebacker Travin Howard.
Super Bowl LVI will take place at SoFi Stadium, the home of the Los Angeles Rams and Los Angeles Chargers, on Feb. 13.