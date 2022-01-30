Rams hang on to defeat 49ers for NFC crown, will face Bengals in Super Bowl LVI

The Rams came back to win 20-17.

LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles Rams defeated the San Francisco 49ers 20-17 in the NFC Championship on Sunday and will face the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI.

At halftime, the 49ers led the Rams 10-7.

With less than seven minutes left in the fourth quarter, Rams kicker Matt Gay kicked a 40-yard field goal to tie the game at 17.

The Rams then got the ball back when the 49ers' next drive ended with a punt.

Gay hit another field goal, this time from 30 yards out, to put the Rams up 20-17 with less than two minutes to go in the fourth quarter.

On the ensuing drive, a pass by 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo was batted up in the air before being intercepted by linebacker Travin Howard.