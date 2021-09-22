Justin Fields to make first start for Chicago Bears with Andy Dalton injured

Bears coach Matt Nagy says Andy Dalton remains the team’s No. 1 quarterback for now and the plan is for him to be the starter when he is healthy.

LAKE FOREST, Ill. — Justin Fields is set to make his first start for the Chicago Bears.

Coach Matt Nagy says the team will go with the prized rookie quarterback when the Bears visit the Cleveland Browns this week with veteran Andy Dalton sidelined because of a left knee injury.

Nagy says Dalton remains the team’s No. 1 quarterback for now and the plan is for him to be the starter when he is healthy.

Nagy says the three-time Pro Bowler is week to week, though the Bears don’t think he will be placed on injured reserve. Super Bowl 52 MVP Nick Foles will be the backup quarterback.