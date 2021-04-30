LIVE BLOG: Day 2 of 2021 NFL Draft in Cleveland

73 total players will be selected in the second and third rounds Friday night. The fun begins at 7 p.m. ET.

CLEVELAND — The party's only just begun!

The 2021 NFL Draft rolls on Friday from Cleveland, with the second and third rounds set to take place. 73 more of college football's best players will learn their destinations for the next steps in their careers.

Night one was as eventful as could be, with five quarterbacks taken in the first round. The first three selections -- Trevor Lawrence, Zach Wilson, and Trey Lance -- were all QBs, only the second time in draft history that's occurred.

Night two features several more great names that in other years may have gone in the opening round, including Notre Dame linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah and Alabama defensive tackle Christian Barmore. The action starts at 7 p.m. ET, and commissioner Roger Goodell will be joined by a slew of special guests to announce the selections.

Tens of thousands of fans packed into downtown Cleveland to watch the first night of action, and the crowd is expected to be huge again tonight. Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, local doctors feel the event is being conducted safely.

We'll have full coverage of all of today's action. Scroll below for live updates from the lakefront! (Note: All times eastern)

5:45 p.m. - Here's a check of what's happening in and around FirstEnergy Stadium as the NFL Draft Experience continues.

5:20 p.m. - We have a gallery up and running with pictures from in and around the NFL Draft Experience, plus some photos from the Shaw Stadium groundbreaking.

1:05 p.m. - NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell is among those in attendance for a field groundbreaking ceremony at Shaw High School in East Cleveland. Shaw Stadium will mark the 10th high-quality synthetic turf field installed in Northeast Ohio by the Browns, courtesy of the Haslam and Johnson families and Browns Give Back, since the team’s field initiative launched in 2016.

11:37 a.m. - One of the biggest stories from Day 1 of the draft was the news out of Green Bay that decorated quarterback Aaron Rodgers apparently wants out. However, Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst says the team is not trading the future Hall of Famer and reigning MVP.