Joe Haden signing 1-day contract to retire with Browns

Jpe Haden will sign a one-day contract with the Browns so he can retire as a member of the team that drafted him in the first round in 2007.

Example video title will go here for this video

CLEVELAND — Joe Haden will finish where he started.

A three-time Pro Bowl cornerback for seven seasons with Cleveland, Haden will sign a one-day contract with the Browns so he can retire as a member of the team that drafted him in the first round in 2007.

ESPN first reported Haden's plans.

The Browns will honor the 33-year-old Haden at a game later this season.

Haden was a productive and popular player during his time in Cleveland. He made 81 starts, played in 90 games and made 19 interceptions before the Browns released him before the 2017 season.

He was also an ardent supporter of the Cleveland Cavaliers and often sat in the front row at their games. Haden was active in the community as well, serving as a Special Olympics ambassador, hosting youth football camps and donating to the Greater Cleveland Food Bank.

After he was cut by the Browns, who were beginning a painful rebuild, Haden quickly signed with the rival Pittsburgh Steelers and played in 68 games before the team decided not to re-sign him after last season. Haden had 10 picks with the Steelers.