Bengals' Ja'Marr Chase wins Offensive Rookie of the Year award

Ja'Marr Chase had 81 receptions, turning them in 1,455 yards and 13 touchdowns during his first season in the NFL.

CINCINNATI — After a record-setting year, Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase has won the 2021 Associated Press Offensive Rookie of the Year award.

Chase put on one of the most dominant seasons a rookie wide receiver in NFL history.

The former LSU Tiger put up the most receiving yards in a rookie season in the Super Bowl era with 1,455. Chase also snagged 13 touchdowns and 81 receptions.

His 1,455 yards is also a franchise single-season record, breaking Chad Johnson's 1,440 set back in 2007.

In Week 17 against the Kansas City Chiefs, the 21-year-old recorded 266 yards, the most ever by a rookie in a single game.

Before the Super Bowl is even played, Chase also holds the most receiving yards in the postseason by a rookie. The former LSU Tiger surpassed Torry Holt's record. Chase currently has 290 postseason receiving yards heading into the big game.

The fifth overall pick in the 2021 draft also made the AP and PFF Second-Team All-Pro lists.

Part of Chase's early success can certainly be contributed to linking up with his former college quarterback, Joe Burrow, who is also in the running for the Comeback Player of the Year award.