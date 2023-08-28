Former Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud named Week 1 starter for Houston Texans

Houston selected the two-time Heisman Trophy finalist with the second overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft in April.

HOUSTON — Former Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud has been named the Week 1 starter for the Houston Texans.

Stroud threw his first touchdown as a pro during the team's last preseason game on Sunday, who was named the starter shortly after the game ended.

Afterward, Stroud said his starting role going forward is "something that I think I worked for and definitely earned."

“Nothing else really changes. I'm still going to work they way I have been working — even more now," added Stroud. "So, blessed enough to be a starter so young in this league, which isn't the easiest thing to do. But I know my coaches have trust and faith in me.”

Stroud “did a really good job this week,” Houston coach DeMeco Ryans said. “The ball placement was really nice.”

Stroud was a two-year starter for Ohio State, where he threw for 8,123 yards with 85 touchdowns and just 12 interceptions as the Buckeyes went 21-4. His 85 touchdowns over two seasons broke a Big Ten record held by Drew Brees.

The 6-3, 218-pound Stroud is the third quarterback Houston has selected in the first round, joining Deshaun Watson, taken 12th in 2017 and David Carr, the team’s first draft pick who was the top overall pick in 2002.

