Report: Cowboys release running back Ezekiel Elliot

The 27-year-old running back has been with the Cowboys since they drafted him in 2016 with the fourth overall pick.

DALLAS — The Dallas Cowboys and Ohio State Buckeyes legendary running back Ezekiel Elliott have parted ways, according to ESPN.

ESPN's Adam Schefter tweeted on Wednesday that Elliott will become a free agent.

Zeke immediately made his presence in the NFL known during his rookie season with 1,631 rushing yards, 363 receiving yards and a combined 16 touchdowns. He took second place for the Rookie of the Year Award, losing to teammate and quarterback Dak Prescott.

Elliott signed a six-year, $90 million contract extension in September 2019. The cut will save the Cowboys nearly $11 million in cap space with $5.8 million in dead money, according to Schefter.

By designating Ezekiel Elliott as a post-June 1 cut, the Cowboys will save $10.9M in salary cap space with $5.8M in dead money.

While he was a starter for the Buckeyes in 2014 and 2015, Zeke rushed for over 1,800 yards each season and won the College Football National Championship during the 2014 season.