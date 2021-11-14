Mayfield injury, blowout loss ends rough week for Browns

The Browns were coming off a win over Cincinnati. But they fell behind 31-7 with Mayfield in the game, and then completely collapsed after he left.

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — A right knee injury to Baker Mayfield left the Cleveland Browns with no hope of beating the New England Patriots.

Their hopes for the rest of the season took a big blow, too.

The departure of the Browns quarterback was a demoralizing way to complete a week in which the Browns finally rid themselves of receiver Odell Beckham Jr. and lost running back Nick Chubb to a positive COVID-19 test.

