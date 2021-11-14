x
Mayfield injury, blowout loss ends rough week for Browns

The Browns were coming off a win over Cincinnati. But they fell behind 31-7 with Mayfield in the game, and then completely collapsed after he left.
New England Patriots defensive end Deatrich Wise (91) forces Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) to fumble during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — A right knee injury to Baker Mayfield left the Cleveland Browns with no hope of beating the New England Patriots. 

Their hopes for the rest of the season took a big blow, too. 

The departure of the Browns quarterback was a demoralizing way to complete a week in which the Browns finally rid themselves of receiver Odell Beckham Jr. and lost running back Nick Chubb to a positive COVID-19 test. 

The Browns were coming off a win over Cincinnati. But they fell behind 31-7 with Mayfield in the game, and then completely collapsed after he left.

New England won 45-7.

