Cleveland Browns legend Joe Thomas has officially received his gold jacket for next month's induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

CLEVELAND — Joe Thomas is just weeks away from officially being enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

And now the Cleveland Browns' legendary left tackle has his attire for the ceremony.

On Monday, the Pro Football Hall of Fame's official Twitter account posted a video of Thomas, his wife Annie, and the couple's four children unboxing his gold jacket. As is customary, the 10-time Pro Bowl selection will wear the gold sport coat during his induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame, which will take place on Saturday, Aug. 5, at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton.

The Class of 2023's @joethomas73 is a humble guy who does extraordinary things.



This is why when it came time for him to see his @HaggarCo Gold Jacket for the first time, he chose to do so in his garage, surrounded by his family. pic.twitter.com/UslraqwElY — Pro Football Hall of Fame (@ProFootballHOF) July 17, 2023

Last week, the Pro Football Hall of Fame unveiled a new exhibit featuring memorabilia from Thomas' 11-year career. The first Hall of Fame inductee to have played for the Browns since the franchise's return to the NFL in 1999, Thomas is considered by many to be the headliner of the 2023 Hall of Fame class, which includes the following inductees:

Offensive tackle Joe Thomas

Linebacker Zach Thomas

Linebacker DeMarcus Ware

Cornerback Darrelle Revis

Cornerback Rondé Barber

Coach Don Coryell

Linebacker Chuck Howley

Defensive lineman Joe Klecko

Cornerback Ken Riley