CLEVELAND — Joe Thomas is just weeks away from officially being enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
And now the Cleveland Browns' legendary left tackle has his attire for the ceremony.
On Monday, the Pro Football Hall of Fame's official Twitter account posted a video of Thomas, his wife Annie, and the couple's four children unboxing his gold jacket. As is customary, the 10-time Pro Bowl selection will wear the gold sport coat during his induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame, which will take place on Saturday, Aug. 5, at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton.
Last week, the Pro Football Hall of Fame unveiled a new exhibit featuring memorabilia from Thomas' 11-year career. The first Hall of Fame inductee to have played for the Browns since the franchise's return to the NFL in 1999, Thomas is considered by many to be the headliner of the 2023 Hall of Fame class, which includes the following inductees:
- Offensive tackle Joe Thomas
- Linebacker Zach Thomas
- Linebacker DeMarcus Ware
- Cornerback Darrelle Revis
- Cornerback Rondé Barber
- Coach Don Coryell
- Linebacker Chuck Howley
- Defensive lineman Joe Klecko
- Cornerback Ken Riley
The 38-year-old Thomas was selected to this year's Hall of Fame class in what marked his first year of eligibility. Selected by the Browns out of Wisconsin with the No. 3 overall pick in the 2007 NFL Draft, Thomas established himself as one of the best left tackles in football history during his 11 seasons with the franchise. During his time in Cleveland, he was named to 10 consecutive Pro Bowls (2007-16) and earned six first-team and two second-team All-Pro selections, all while playing an NFL record 10,363 consecutive offensive snaps before a torn triceps injury ended his 2017 season — and ultimately his career.