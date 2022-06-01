Report: Cleveland Browns intend to move forward with Baker Mayfield in 2022

According to Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network, the Cleveland Browns plan to keep Baker Mayfield as their quarterback in 2022.

"The Browns will head into the offseason with plans to retain Baker Mayfield as their quarterback for 2022, sources say," the report reads. "Plenty of scenarios have been rumored, including Mayfield wanting to move on and the Browns wanting to move on. Barring a dramatic shift, it doesn't appear either development is on the horizon."

Rapoport and Pelissero's report comes just six days after Mayfield publicly questioned Cleveland's gameplan and lack of adjustments in its 26-14 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Monday Night Football. The fourth-year signal-caller also admitted that he felt as though he hadn't been put in the best positions at times during the 2021 campaign.

"When it comes to what we've had to deal with all season, there's been a lot of ups and downs. Do I believe I could play better? Absolutely. Do I believe there's positions that we as an offense could have been put in that could have been better? Absolutely," Mayfield said. "There's so many critiques throughout the year. If there wasn't, we wouldn't be sitting here at 7-9. So it is what it is."

Later in the week, Mayfield criticized a report from Cleveland.com's Mary Kay Cabot that detailed the quarterback's rift with head coach Kevin Stefanski and stated that the Oklahoma product could ask for a trade if he doesn't receive assurances about changes to the team's offense. Asked about his relationship with Mayfield this week, Stefanski stated that it's the same as it was last season.

“I would say it is no different," Stefanski said. "A good relationship.”

Rapoport and Pelissero's report, however, also indicated that Mayfield and Stefanski have had communication issues and frustration throughout the season, in which Cleveland has amassed a disappointing 7-9 record. According to the report, Mayfield and Stefanski had a conversation as a part of the quarterback's exit interview on Friday and the two are on the same page.