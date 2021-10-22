x
Keenum, 3rd-string back Johnson lead Browns past Broncos

Case Keenum stepped in for Baker Mayfield and made the most of his first start in two years, leading the Browns to a 17-14 win over the Denver Broncos.
Cleveland Browns quarterback Case Keenum (5) hands the ball off to running back D'Ernest Johnson (30) during the second half of the team's NFL football game against the Denver Broncos, Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Richard)

CLEVELAND — Case Keenum stepped in for Baker Mayfield and made the most of his first start in two years, leading Cleveland’s injury-ravaged offense and the Browns to a 17-14 win over the Denver Broncos. 

Keenum didn’t put up impressive stats, but he threw a touchdown pass and did enough — as did Cleveland’s maligned defense — to get the Browns a much-needed win. They survived without Mayfield, who sat out with a shoulder injury and could miss more time. 

Browns third-string back D'Ernest Johnson had a career-high 146 yards and a 4-yard TD. 

The Broncos lost their fourth straight and star linebacker Von Miller left in the first half with a leg injury and didn't return. 

