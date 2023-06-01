Former Cleveland Browns QB Bernie Kosar loses job with team's radio network

According to Cleveland.com's Mary Kay Cabot, Kosar's ouster was related to him placing a legal bet on the Browns to beat the Steelers on Sunday.

CLEVELAND — In a day where the Browns are hoping to knock their archrivals out of the playoffs, one of the team's most beloved former players is no longer employed by the organization.

Legendary Cleveland quarterback Bernie Kosar announced on Twitter Sunday he has been let go from his job with the club's radio network, saying the organization told him his "services are no longer desired or needed" and that he would not be heard on the pregame show prior to kickoff against the Pittsburgh Steelers. The team has not yet commented publicly, but according to Cleveland.com's Mary Kay Cabot, Kosar's ouster was related to him placing a bet involving the team.

Steelers GameDay yet once again I was informed by the Browns that my services are no longer desired or needed. I will not be doing todays radio program.I am shocked & disappointed 😢Brown & Orange is my life 🏈 #UMatter https://t.co/a834Gs3FSU @BernieKosarShow Go #Browns — Bernie Kosar (@BernieKosarQB) January 8, 2023

Sports gambling became legal in Ohio on Jan. 1, and Tipico Sportsbook celebrated the occasion by having Kosar place its first official wager in the state: a $19,000 bet on the Browns to beat the Steelers on Sunday. The figure is obviously symbolic of Kosar's No. 19, which he wore during his nine seasons with the team from 1985-93.

Kosar later said on his podcast with former teammate Hanford Dixon he would donate any winnings to charity, but while sports gaming may be permitted in Ohio, the NFL maintains policies that prohibit its employees from placing wagers involving either its games or other sports leagues.

First show in the new studio! @BernieKosarQB and @HanfordDixon29 talk #Browns vs #Steelers and Bernie placing the first sports bet in Ohio with @tipico https://t.co/9YJwEWHw5W — Bernie Kosar Show w/ Hanford Dixon (@BernieKosarShow) January 2, 2023

This past spring, the NFL suspended Calvin Ridley for the entire 2022 season after the Atlanta Falcons wide receiver allegedly placed bets on games during the prior year. While Ridley was injured at the time and there was no evidence his actions compromised the results on the field, league Commissioner Roger Goodell said Ridley "put the integrity of the game at risk."