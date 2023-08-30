Cleveland Browns' elf logo to remain at midfield for 2023 season

The Cleveland Browns have announced that their elf logo will remain at midfield for the 2023 season.

CLEVELAND — The elf is here to stay -- at least for another season.

Taking to social media on Wednesday, the Cleveland Browns announced that their retro "Brownie the Elf" logo will remain at midfield of Cleveland Browns Stadium for the 2023 campaign. The retro elf logo also served as Cleveland's midfield logo for the 2022 season, with the team holding a fan vote to determine whether or not it would stay.

"Brownie the Elf" and the team's new alternate dog logo beat out the Browns' primary helmet logo and brown, orange and white stripes in the initial round of voting, with the elf ultimately edging the dog in the finals. "Brownie the Elf" will make his re-debut on Sunday, Sept. 10 when the Browns host the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season.

While "Brownie" is here to stay, the Browns have made other aesthetic changes for the upcoming season. In addition to the new alternate dog logo, which was designed by Houston Mark, Cleveland has announced that it will wear white alternate helmets, along with their 1946-inspired throwback uniforms for three games during the 2023 campaign.