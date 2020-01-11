x
Carr, Raiders overcome windy, wintry weather to down Browns

The Raiders won 16-6.
Credit: AP Photo/Ron Schwane
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) rushes during the first half of an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, in Cleveland.

CLEVELAND — Derek Carr threw a 4-yard touchdown pass to Hunter Renfrow early in the fourth quarter and Daniel Carlson kicked three field goals as the Las Vegas Raiders beat the Cleveland Browns 16-6 in a game played in windy, wintry conditions along Lake Erie.

Carr’s strike to Renfrow with 14:53 to go was the game’s only TD and helped the Raiders bounce back after last week’s loss to Tampa Bay.

Using running back Josh Jacobs and a short passing game, Carr controlled the clock in the second half and kept the ball away from the Browns.

Jacobs finished with a career-high 128 yards.