The Cleveland Browns ended their dismal season with a win over the playoff-bound Cincinnati Bengals.

CLEVELAND — Case Keenum got his second win filling in for Baker Mayfield as the Cleveland Browns ended their dismal season with a 21-16 win over the playoff-bound Cincinnati Bengals.

Keenum threw touchdown passes to Jarvis Landry and Demetric Felton as the Browns (8-9) completed a sweep of the surprising AFC North champion Bengals.

D’Ernest Johnson rushed for 114 yards.