Browns close season with 21-16 win over Burrow-less Bengals

The Cleveland Browns ended their dismal season with a win over the playoff-bound Cincinnati Bengals.
Cleveland Browns linebacker Jacob Phillips (50) sacks Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Brandon Allen (8) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Nick Cammett)

CLEVELAND — Case Keenum got his second win filling in for Baker Mayfield as the Cleveland Browns ended their dismal season with a 21-16 win over the playoff-bound Cincinnati Bengals.

Keenum threw touchdown passes to Jarvis Landry and Demetric Felton as the Browns (8-9) completed a sweep of the surprising AFC North champion Bengals.

D’Ernest Johnson rushed for 114 yards.

The Bengals (10-7) played backups, with QB Joe Burrow staying in Cincinnati getting treatment on a sore right knee so he’s ready for the playoffs next week.

