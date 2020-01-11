Bengals start fast, find combination to close out Titans

The Bengals snapped a three-game losing streak.

CINCINNATI — Joe Burrow threw two fourth-quarter TD passes to give the Cincinnati Bengals a 31-20 victory over the Tennessee Titans on Sunday.

The Bengals snapped a three-game losing streak and have now matched last season's victory total of two as they head into a bye week.

Tennessee has lost consecutive games after starting 5-0. Their five-game road winning streak also came to an end.

Cincinnati started fast for the third straight week, jumping to 10-0 lead.