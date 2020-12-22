x
Bengals ride big first half to shocking win over Steelers

Credit: AP Photo/Emilee Chinn
Cincinnati Bengals running back Giovani Bernard (25) celebrates his touchdown with his teammates in the second quarter during an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, Dec. 21, 2020, in Cincinnati.

CINCINNATI — Giovani Bernard scored two first-half touchdowns after turnovers and the Cincinnati Bengals held on to stun the badly slumping Pittsburgh Steelers 27-17.

The Bengals put the Steelers in a 17-0 first-half hole and then survived a rally by the Steelers, who lost their third straight after 11 straight wins to start the season.

The Steelers have already earned a playoff spot and could have wrapped up the AFC North with a win.

The Steelers got the ball back with 2:17 left in the game but four incomplete passes by Ben Roethlisberger all but finished it for Pittsburgh.