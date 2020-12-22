Bengals ride big first half to shocking win over Steelers

The Steelers have already earned a playoff spot and could have wrapped up the AFC North with a win.

CINCINNATI — Giovani Bernard scored two first-half touchdowns after turnovers and the Cincinnati Bengals held on to stun the badly slumping Pittsburgh Steelers 27-17.

The Bengals put the Steelers in a 17-0 first-half hole and then survived a rally by the Steelers, who lost their third straight after 11 straight wins to start the season.

The Steelers have already earned a playoff spot and could have wrapped up the AFC North with a win.