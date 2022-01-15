Bengals win playoff game against Raiders

Quarterback Joe Burrow helped lead the Bengals to the win.

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Bengals defeated the Las Vegas Raiders on Saturday for the team's first playoff victory since 1991.

Quarterback and Athens County native Joe Burrow helped lead the Bengals to a 26-19 win at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati after leading 20-13 at halftime.

Burrow led an efficient offense that scored on six drives, including two of his touchdown passes to C.J. Uzomah and Tyler Boyd.

Burrow also passed for 244 yards.

It was a victory three decades in the making for the Bengals (11-7).

After going from worst to first in the AFC North with a generally young roster, they ended an embarrassing long postseason drought that spanned 31 years and eight consecutive defeats.

Wide receiver Ja-Marr Chase had nine catches for 116 yards.

Bengals rookie kicker Evan McPherson made four field goals.

The Raiders threatened to score late in the game but the victory was sealed when Cincinnati's Germaine Pratt intercepted a pass near the goal line.