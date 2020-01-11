Michigan State stuns No. 13 Michigan 27-24

The Wolverines were favored to win by more than three touchdowns.

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Rocky Lombardi threw for 323 yards and three touchdowns to help Michigan State stun No. 13 Michigan 27-24 on Saturday.

The Spartans appeared to be the better team all afternoon on both sides of the ball in Mel Tucker’s debut as coach in the rivalry.

Tucker became just the second coach to beat Michigan in his first attempt with the Spartans, joining Alabama coach Nick Saban.

The Wolverines were favored to win by more than three touchdowns.