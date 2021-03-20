Ohio University to meet Virginia in first round of NCAA tournament

Ohio won its first Mid-American Conference title with a win over Buffalo last Saturday.

The Ohio University Bobcats will take on the Virginia Cavaliers in the first round of the NCAA Tournament Saturday night.

No. 13 Ohio and the No. 4. Virginia Cavaliers will play at 7:15 p.m. on TruTV.

The Cavaliers had to bow out of the ACC Tournament due to a positive COVID-19 test but were cleared to play in the NCAA Tournament.

Ohio won its first Mid-American Conference title with a win over Buffalo last Saturday.