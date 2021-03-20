x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

WBNS-10TV Columbus, Ohio | Columbus News, Weather & Sports |

March Madness

Ohio University to meet Virginia in first round of NCAA tournament

Ohio won its first Mid-American Conference title with a win over Buffalo last Saturday.
Credit: AP Photo/Tony Dejak
Ohio celebrates after defeating Buffalo in an NCAA college basketball game in the championship of the Mid-American Conference tournament, Saturday, March 13, 2021, in Cleveland.

The Ohio University Bobcats will take on the Virginia Cavaliers in the first round of the NCAA Tournament Saturday night. 

No. 13 Ohio and the  No. 4. Virginia Cavaliers will play at 7:15 p.m. on TruTV.

The Cavaliers had to bow out of the ACC Tournament due to a positive COVID-19 test but were cleared to play in the NCAA Tournament.

Ohio won its first Mid-American Conference title with a win over Buffalo last Saturday.

The Bobcats have some upset history, too, beating Michigan on the way to the Sweet 16 in 2012.

 

Related Articles