Not many perfect brackets are left after Friday's major March Madness upsets

Five double-digit seeds pulled off wins Friday, including a rare No. 15 over a No. 2.

Following Friday's shocking upset win by No. 15 Oral Roberts over No. 2 Ohio State in the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament, the number of perfect brackets dwindled dramatically. That number kept shrinking after more big upsets later in the day.

The NCAA said there were just over 1,000 perfect brackets left after the Oral Roberts win, followed by No. 12 Oregon State knocking off No. 5 Tennessee and No. 13 North Texas beating No. 4 Purdue for its first-ever tournament win.

Double-digit seeds Rutgers and Syracuse also won Friday.

The remaining perfect brackets were across the NCAA's Bracket Challenge Game as well as brackets from ESPN, Yahoo, CBS and Sports Illustrated, the NCAA said. That does not include offline office pools or any other platforms running their own bracket challenge games.

The Oral Roberts win alone knocked the number of perfect brackets down to about 20,000, according to the NCAA. It just dropped from there as higher seeds kept falling.

The odds of filling out a perfect March Madness bracket is 1 in 9,223,372,036,854,775,808 (9.2 quintillion), according to the NCAA. That's if you are just guessing or flipping a coin, as many do.

If each one in that 9.2 quintillion were counted as a second, it would take you 292 billion years, the NCAA says.