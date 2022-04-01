Liddell leads No. 13 Ohio State past Northwestern 95-87

E.J. Liddell set a personal best in field goals made, finishing 12 of 20 from the field. His production helped Ohio State shoot 67% in the first half.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — E.J. Liddell scored a career-high 34 points and No. 13 Ohio State beat Northwestern 95-87.

Liddell scored 17 points in the first five minutes, including a career-high five 3-pointers in that span.

He set a personal best in field goals made, finishing 12 of 20 from the field. His production helped Ohio State shoot 67% in the first half.

The Buckeyes led 51-39 at halftime and matched their scoring output from a 67-51 loss at Indiana on Thursday.