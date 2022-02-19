x
Cavaliers trio wins Skills Challenge at All-Star Saturday

Rookie Evan Mobley gave his team a victory by nailing a halfcourt shot on his first attempt.
Credit: AP Photo/Charles Krupa
Cleveland Cavaliers' Darius Garland (10) celebrates with teammates Evan Mobley (4) and Jarrett Allen after winning the team shooting part during the skills challenge competition, part of NBA All-Star basketball game weekend, Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022, in Cleveland.

CLEVELAND — The host Cleveland Cavaliers were the first winners of the revamped Skills Challenge during NBA All-Star Saturday.

Rookie Evan Mobley gave his team a victory by nailing a halfcourt shot on his first attempt, allowing the Cavs to close out the final portion of the contest in 5.5 seconds.

All-Stars Jarrett Allen and Darius Garland were the other members of the winning team to kick off All-Star Saturday.

The rookie squad of No. 1 pick Cade Cunningham of Detroit, Scottie Barnes of Toronto and Josh Giddey of Oklahoma City was the runner-up in the contest combining shooting, passing and dribbling.

Giannis Antetokounmpo and his brothers Thanasis and Alex finished third.

The Antetokounmpo brothers clearly enjoyed competing together as a team. There were engaged and all smiles from the outset of the challenge. They were asking the referees for a video review of the end of the passing portion of the event.

