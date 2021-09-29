Nationwide Arena at full capacity for Blue Jacket’s preseason home opener

It's been a year and a half since Blue Jackets games could have fans at full capacity.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Hockey is back in Columbus! This year, fans are there too.

For Andy and his son Wesley Newland, an awesome boy's night was planned for them to share.

“The first one it's special you try to get some pictures,” Andy said.

Monday night was Wesley's first-ever Blue Jacket game.

“I think he's excited to try some food,” Andy said before the game.

Andy and Wesley are just two of many fans who went to the Blue Jacket’s first preseason home game of the year.

At the game, there were still COVID-19 protocols. Masks were required to enter, and you did not need cash or traditional tickets. The arena is now cashless and there is mobile ticketing.

It might seem like a lot has changed, but these two fans say otherwise.

“Aside from throwing a mask on and trying to do your own due diligence on keeping your distance from people, it's definitely not distracting and it's not going to get in the way of a good time,” Andy said.

It might be the first game for Wesley, but dad hopes many more will follow.