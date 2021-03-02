National Signing Day 2021: Where central Ohio high school athletes are headed

Wednesday marks the beginning of National Signing Day and for many student-athletes around central Ohio it is the day they decide where they'll be going to college.
Below is a list of all of the kids from central Ohio with the sport they will be playing at the next level and where.
BISHOP READY
Aiden Aiello - Football - Otterbein University
PJ Daniels - Football - University of Findlay
Cael Dent - Football - Otterbein University
Tyrese Hudson - Football - Marist University
Bella Illig - Volleyball - Assumption University
Cole Matthews - Football - Wheeling University
Jacob Metz - Football - Wilmington College
Darius Parham - Football - Lake Erie University
BISHOP WATTERSON
Danielle Grim - Basketball - Long Island University
Olyvia Kennedy - Volleyball - George Mason University
Margo Lawson - Volleyball - Miami University
Sophie Mangold - Volleyball - University of Nevada, Reno
Sydney Taylor - Volleyball - Ohio State University
Will Garey – Cross Country and Track & Field - Xavier University
Anna Kessler - Track & Field - William & Mary
Annie McGraw - Soccer - University of Tennessee Martin
Marshall Musuraca - Soccer - Ashland University
Rachel Reuter - Softball - Ashland University
CANAL WINCHESTER
Brett Smithers - Track and Field - Ohio Christian University
Ian Lewis - Track and Field - Heidelberg University
Korbin Martino - Track and Field - Penn State University
Lily Podolan – Volleyball – Juniata College
Fiona Saunders – Water Polo – Mercyhurst
Phoebe Saunders – Water Polo – Mercyhurst
Allena Klamorick- Cross Country - Lipscomb University
Ian Lewis – Cross Country - Heidelberg University
Brett Smithers – Cross Country - Ohio Christian University
COLUMBUS ACADEMY
Regan Cornelius - Field Hockey - Northwestern
Charlotte Adams - Lacrosse - DePauw
Johan Houston - Westmont College
Sydni Ratliff - Tennis - Ohio State
Ashley Reynolds - Field Hockey & Lacrosse - Wooster
Vaughn Armour - Football - Amherst
Vassar Barney - Lacrosse - Centre
Chloe Gouhin - Fencing - Columbia
Brady Hess - Football - Carnegie Mellon
Jack Madison - Tennis - Colorado College
Rober Mills - Football - Washington University (St. Louis)
Katie Schiano - Bucknell University
Carolyn Tsung - Tennis - Washington University (St. Louis)
Sam Huyghe - Football - Lehigh
COLUMBUS AFRICENTRIC EARLY COLLEGE
Shayonne Brown - Football - Bluffton University
Justin Fudge - Football - Tiffin University
Maliyah Johnson - Basketball - University of Pittsburgh
Arianna Smith - Basketball - Indiana State University
DELAWARE HAYES
Connor Green - Swimming - Cleveland State University
McKenzie Hayes - Soccer - West Liberty University
KJ Hudson - Soccer - Eastern Michigan University
DUBLIN SCIOTO
Audrey Bannister - Cross Country - Northwestern University
Vernon Williams - Football - University of Findlay
Dylan Le - Wrestling - Ohio Northern University
Ashleigh Rothe - Lacrosse - Grand Valley State University
Karleigh Rothe - Lacrosse - Grand Valley State University
Avery Schwab - Lacrosse - Eastern Michigan University
FAIRFIELD UNION
Hunter Bashore – Football - St. Vincent
Brittny Ogg – Softball – University of Charleston
Rachel Mason – Softball – St. Vincent
GAHANNA-LINCOLN
Danielle Shoulders - Softball - Marietta
Ricky Alli - Football - Ashland
Mondra Curry - Track & Field - Findlay
GRANDVIEW HEIGHTS
Johnny Clark - Baseball - Capital University
Adam Ellis - Swimming - Hiram College
Derek Amicon - Cross Country - Cornell University
Tia Thomas - Soccer - University of Findlay
Samanatha Swartz - Softball - University of Mount Union
GRANVILLE
Keshawn Bonner - Football - University of Findlay
Olivia Eckels - Tennis - Otterbein University
HEATH
Dane Hogue - Football - Ohio Dominican
Caden Marinacci - Football - Ohio Dominican
Hunter Simmons - Football - Wheeling University
Xavier Puryear - Football - Findlay University
Hunter Postelwaite - Football - Hocking College
HIGHLAND
Savannah Fitzpatrick – Softball - Harvard
Makenna Belcher – Volleyball - Ashland University
Josh Reid – Football - Baldwin-Wallace
Wyatt Groves – Baseball - Capital
HILLIARD DAVIDSON
Emma Conrad - Track & Field - Grace College
Ainsley Guthrie - Lacrosse - Ursuline College
Courtney Keidel - Softball - Ohio University
Brianna O'Conner - Basketball - Tiffin University
Kyle Pepera - Baseball - Saint Xavier University of Chicago
Kevin Roberts - Football - University of Dayton
Raymond Sagrilla - Cross Country - University of Toledo
Justin Smith - Track & Field and Cross Country - University of Dayton
Lindsey Stull - Cross Country - Penn State University
Dominic Trager - Lacrosse - Flagler College
Tory Vetter - Gymnastics - Ohio State University
JOHNSTOWN-MONROE
Jake Lusk - Football - United States Naval Academy
Julia Montie - Softball - Slippery Rock University
Josh Potter - Track & Field - Mount Vernon Nazarene University
MADISON COMPREHENSIVE
Taylor Huff - Soccer - Tennessee
Phyliss Stanfield - Soccer - Ashland
Kayden Mullins - Baseball - Shawnee State
Kami Baker - Track - Bowling Green
Nate Barrett - Wrestling - Ashland
MARION HARDING
Caden Morris – Football – Ashland
MARYSVILLE
Jalynn Young - Softball - Kent State
Alyssa Codner - Volleyball - West Virginia State
Kindall Duke - Women's Soccer - Western Michigan
Nick Kessler - Football - Illinois State
Ryan Kern - Football - Ashland
NEW ALBANY
Jayson Beckner – Golf – Tiffin
Jillian Bingman – Lacrosse – Lindenwood
Alexis Curren – Lacrosse – George Mason
Bridget Driscoll – Lacrosse – DePauw
Braedon Elwer - Football - Walsh
Brooklyn Gammon – Basketball – Tiffin
Collin Johnson - Football - Lehigh
Madison Spiess – Golf – Santa Clara
Brock Tibbitts – Baseball – Indiana
Tymber Wynn – Basketball – Houghton
NEWARK
Madyson Stottsberry - Basketball - Ursuline
Peyton Lunsford - Basketball - Univ of Charleston
Emma Shumate – Basketball - West Virginia University
NEWARK CATHOLIC
Anna Crumrine - Golf - St. Francis
Colin Crumrine - Golf - Trine University
Evan Lyle - Soccer - University of Findlay
NORTH UNION
Kyle Daley - Football - Lawrence Tech University
Kodan Wiley - Football - Wheeling Jesuit University
Jordyn Hoffman - Volleyball - Tiffin University
Lindsey Andrerson - Bowling - Muskingum University
Kennady Ruhl - Softball - Mount Vernon Nazarene
OLENTANGY
Ellen Kinnaird - Volleyball - Akron University
Ethan Hand - Football - University of Indianapolis
OLENTANGY BERLIN
Ryan Horstman - Baseball - Bryant and Stratton
Jacob Moeller - Football - Walsh University
Jake Kinkead - Baseball - Wilmington College
Mitch Herbst - Baseball - Marietta College
Ashley Kerekes - Soccer - University of Mount Olive
Sam Warner - Lacrosse - Ursinus College
Antonio Alonso - Football - Otterbein
Justin Rader - Football - Ashland
Heather Higgins - Volleyball - Ohio Northern
Maddie Goodman - Basketball - Denison
Remy Camp - Softball - East Georgia State
OLENTANGY LIBERTY
Vishnu Bodavula - Tennis - United States Military Academy at West Point
Landon Smith - Football - Ashland University
Lucas Uliano - Wrestling - The Citadel
Lilly Gintert - Rowing - Indiana University
OLENTANGY ORANGE
Jake Ethridge - Cross Country - Ohio University
Alex James - Soccer - Ashland University
Taryn Martin - Wrestling - Tiffin University
Alli Rubal - Softball - University of Charleston
Jake Smith - Volleyball - University of Charleston
PICKERINGTON CENTRAL
Riley Stewart – Golf - Grace College
Josh Beach – Lacrosse - Mt. Vernon
Jorden Howard - Football - Wheeling University
Quinn Wills – Football - Grand Valley State
RIVER VALLEY
Corrin Howard - Golf - University of Northwestern
Sara Lacher - Softball - Tiffin
Cooper Graham - Football - Notre Dame College
Hadyn Danals - Wrestling - Virginia
ST. FRANCIS DESALES
Quintell Quinn – Football - Ohio University
Billy Cain IV – Football - Ohio Dominican University
Jason Velazquez II – Football - Ohio Dominican University
Will Hast – Football - Walsh University
Jordan Johnson – Football - Grand Valley State University
Avery Boyd – Volleyball - Fairfield University
Bridget Javitch – Volleyball - American University
Saje Washington - Volleyball - Oral Roberts University
Allison Weiner – Volleyball - Baldwin Wallace University
Desmond Watson - Basketball - Davidson University
Kendall Gonya – Rowing - Michigan State University
Gabriella Mahaffey – Lacrosse - University of Akron
Stefanie Karras – Soccer - University of Akron
Connor Huzicka - Baseball - Olney Central College
UPPER ARLINGTON
Paris Alexander - Lacrosse - University of Cincinnati
Michael Ballenger - Football - Denison University
Michael Chieffo - Baseball - West Liberty University
Adam Cipriano - Football - Butler University
Liz Cramer - Field hockey - Kenyon College
Lucy DeVita - Field hockey - Wittenberg University
Nate Erre - Soccer - Wright State
Piper Farrell - Soccer - College of Wooster
Bailey Farrell - Soccer - College of Wooster
Clara Gallapoo - Lacrosse - Lindenwood University
Annie Hargraves - Lacrosse - Ohio State University
Hayden Jay - Swimming - Virginia Tech University
Elizabeth Lembach - CC/T&F - University of Vermont
Sophia Leohner - Softball - Ohio Wesleyan University
Rafe McClure - Baseball - Washington and Jefferson College
Maxine McCraw - Softball - Cornell University
Erin Murphy - Volleyball - Case Western
Reagan Nolan - Golf - Northern Kentucky University
Nicklaus Porter - Baseball - Owens Community College
Julia Rabadam - Golf - University of Cincinnati
Thomas Ray - Swimming - Old Dominion University
MacGuire Scholl - Lacrosse - Ohio Wesleyan University
Emma Schueler - Swimming - Miami (OH) University
Philip Vilardo - Baseball - Adrian College
Avery Voss - Swimming - Stanford University
Katie Webber - Field hockey - Wittenberg University
WESTERVILLE CENTRAL
Will Jados – Football - Miami of Ohio
Vince Francescone – Football - Hillsdale College
Isaiah Smith – Football – Lake Erie College
Elijah Smith – Football - Lake Erie College
Mason Toomey - Football - Ohio Dominican University
Brandon Kennedy - Football - Walsh University
WESTERVILLE NORTH
Makayla Parry - Soccer - Cleveland State
Carter Jones - Tennis - Mount Vernon
Emma Weisgerber - Diving - Indianapolis
Emily McGeorge - Volleyball - Adrian
Kobe Hunter - Baseball - Hiram
Jack Yancey - Golf - Shawnee State
Reuben Simiyu - Football - Wheeling Jesuit
TJ Lomax - Football - West Virginia State
Candice Talmadge - Basketball - Heidelberg
WESTERVILLE SOUTH
Megan Shoemaker- Softball - West Virginia State University
Bradyn White - Baseball - University of Toledo
Aja Austin - Basketball - University of Delaware
WESTFALL
Kristin Phillips - Volleyball - University of Tennessee-Martin
Makayla Barney - Softball - University of Virginia-Wise
Lucas Blackburn - Baseball - Mount Vernon Nazarene University
Mahaley Farmer - Basketball - Oklahoma Wesleyan University
Marcus Whaley - Track & Field - Mount Vernon Nazarene University
Kendra Lindsey - Basketball - Columbus State Community College
WORTHINGTON KILBOURNE
Grace Cummings - Volleyball - Ohio Wesleyan University
Abby English - Soccer - Capital University
Amya Harris - Basketball - Otterbein University
Kassidy Kyle - Soccer - Bluffton College
Mitchell Tomasek - Football - Eastern Michigan University
Jack Wasik - Lacrosse - Aurora University
Nathan Zinn - Baseball - Salem University