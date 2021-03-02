National Signing Day 2021: Where central Ohio high school athletes are headed

x
Wednesday marks the beginning of National Signing Day and for many student-athletes around central Ohio it is the day they decide where they'll be going to college.
Below is a list of all of the kids from central Ohio with the sport they will be playing at the next level and where.

BISHOP READY

Aiden Aiello - Football - Otterbein University

PJ Daniels - Football - University of Findlay

Cael Dent - Football - Otterbein University

Tyrese Hudson - Football - Marist University

Bella Illig - Volleyball - Assumption University

Cole Matthews - Football - Wheeling University

Jacob Metz - Football - Wilmington College

Darius Parham - Football - Lake Erie University

BISHOP WATTERSON

Danielle Grim - Basketball - Long Island University

Olyvia Kennedy - Volleyball - George Mason University

Margo Lawson - Volleyball - Miami University

Sophie Mangold - Volleyball - University of Nevada, Reno

Sydney Taylor - Volleyball - Ohio State University

Will Garey – Cross Country and Track & Field - Xavier University

Anna Kessler - Track & Field - William & Mary

Annie McGraw - Soccer - University of Tennessee Martin

Marshall Musuraca - Soccer - Ashland University

Rachel Reuter - Softball - Ashland University

CANAL WINCHESTER

Brett Smithers - Track and Field - Ohio Christian University

Ian Lewis - Track and Field - Heidelberg University

Korbin Martino - Track and Field - Penn State University

Lily Podolan – Volleyball – Juniata College

Fiona Saunders – Water Polo – Mercyhurst

Phoebe Saunders – Water Polo – Mercyhurst

Allena Klamorick- Cross Country - Lipscomb University

Ian Lewis – Cross Country - Heidelberg University

Brett Smithers – Cross Country - Ohio Christian University

 COLUMBUS ACADEMY

Regan Cornelius - Field Hockey - Northwestern

Charlotte Adams - Lacrosse - DePauw

Johan Houston - Westmont College

Sydni Ratliff - Tennis - Ohio State

Ashley Reynolds - Field Hockey & Lacrosse - Wooster

Vaughn Armour - Football - Amherst

Vassar Barney - Lacrosse - Centre

Chloe Gouhin - Fencing - Columbia

Brady Hess - Football - Carnegie Mellon

Jack Madison - Tennis - Colorado College

Rober Mills - Football - Washington University (St. Louis)

Katie Schiano - Bucknell University

Carolyn Tsung - Tennis - Washington University (St. Louis)

Sam Huyghe - Football - Lehigh

COLUMBUS AFRICENTRIC EARLY COLLEGE

Shayonne Brown - Football - Bluffton University

Justin Fudge - Football - Tiffin University

Maliyah Johnson - Basketball - University of Pittsburgh

Arianna Smith - Basketball - Indiana State University

DELAWARE HAYES

Connor Green - Swimming - Cleveland State University

McKenzie Hayes - Soccer - West Liberty University

KJ Hudson - Soccer - Eastern Michigan University

DUBLIN SCIOTO

Audrey Bannister - Cross Country - Northwestern University

Vernon Williams - Football - University of Findlay

Dylan Le - Wrestling - Ohio Northern University

Ashleigh Rothe - Lacrosse - Grand Valley State University

Karleigh Rothe - Lacrosse - Grand Valley State University

Avery Schwab - Lacrosse - Eastern Michigan University

FAIRFIELD UNION

Hunter Bashore – Football - St. Vincent

Brittny Ogg – Softball – University of Charleston

Rachel Mason – Softball – St. Vincent

GAHANNA-LINCOLN

Danielle Shoulders - Softball - Marietta

Ricky Alli - Football - Ashland

Mondra Curry - Track & Field - Findlay

GRANDVIEW HEIGHTS

Johnny Clark - Baseball - Capital University

Adam Ellis - Swimming - Hiram College

Derek Amicon - Cross Country - Cornell University

Tia Thomas - Soccer - University of Findlay

Samanatha Swartz - Softball - University of Mount Union

GRANVILLE

Keshawn Bonner - Football - University of Findlay

Olivia Eckels - Tennis - Otterbein University

HEATH

Dane Hogue - Football - Ohio Dominican

Caden Marinacci - Football - Ohio Dominican

Hunter Simmons - Football - Wheeling University

Xavier Puryear - Football - Findlay University

Hunter Postelwaite - Football - Hocking College

HIGHLAND

Savannah Fitzpatrick – Softball - Harvard

Makenna Belcher – Volleyball - Ashland University

Josh Reid – Football - Baldwin-Wallace

Wyatt Groves – Baseball - Capital

HILLIARD DAVIDSON

Emma Conrad - Track & Field - Grace College

Ainsley Guthrie - Lacrosse - Ursuline College

Courtney Keidel - Softball - Ohio University

Brianna O'Conner - Basketball - Tiffin University

Kyle Pepera - Baseball - Saint Xavier University of Chicago

Kevin Roberts - Football - University of Dayton

Raymond Sagrilla - Cross Country - University of Toledo

Justin Smith - Track & Field and Cross Country - University of Dayton

Lindsey Stull - Cross Country - Penn State University

Dominic Trager - Lacrosse - Flagler College

Tory Vetter - Gymnastics - Ohio State University

JOHNSTOWN-MONROE

Jake Lusk - Football - United States Naval Academy

Julia Montie - Softball - Slippery Rock University

Josh Potter - Track & Field - Mount Vernon Nazarene University

MADISON COMPREHENSIVE

Taylor Huff - Soccer - Tennessee

Phyliss Stanfield - Soccer - Ashland

Kayden Mullins - Baseball - Shawnee State

Kami Baker - Track - Bowling Green

Nate Barrett - Wrestling - Ashland

MARION HARDING

Caden Morris – Football – Ashland

MARYSVILLE

Jalynn Young - Softball - Kent State

Alyssa Codner - Volleyball - West Virginia State

Kindall Duke - Women's Soccer - Western Michigan

Nick Kessler - Football - Illinois State

Ryan Kern - Football - Ashland

NEW ALBANY

Jayson Beckner – Golf – Tiffin

Jillian Bingman – Lacrosse – Lindenwood

Alexis Curren – Lacrosse – George Mason

Bridget Driscoll – Lacrosse – DePauw

Braedon Elwer - Football - Walsh

Brooklyn Gammon – Basketball – Tiffin

Collin Johnson - Football - Lehigh

Madison Spiess – Golf – Santa Clara

Brock Tibbitts – Baseball – Indiana

Tymber Wynn – Basketball – Houghton

NEWARK

Madyson Stottsberry - Basketball - Ursuline

Peyton Lunsford - Basketball - Univ of Charleston

Emma Shumate – Basketball - West Virginia University

NEWARK CATHOLIC

Anna Crumrine - Golf - St. Francis

Colin Crumrine - Golf - Trine University

Evan Lyle - Soccer - University of Findlay

NORTH UNION

Kyle Daley - Football - Lawrence Tech University

Kodan Wiley - Football - Wheeling Jesuit University

Jordyn Hoffman - Volleyball - Tiffin University

Lindsey Andrerson - Bowling - Muskingum University

Kennady Ruhl - Softball - Mount Vernon Nazarene

OLENTANGY

Ellen Kinnaird - Volleyball - Akron University

Ethan Hand - Football - University of Indianapolis

OLENTANGY BERLIN

Ryan Horstman - Baseball - Bryant and Stratton

Jacob Moeller - Football - Walsh University

Jake Kinkead - Baseball - Wilmington College

Mitch Herbst - Baseball - Marietta College

Ashley Kerekes - Soccer - University of Mount Olive

Sam Warner - Lacrosse - Ursinus College

Antonio Alonso - Football - Otterbein

Justin Rader - Football - Ashland

Heather Higgins - Volleyball - Ohio Northern

Maddie Goodman - Basketball - Denison

Remy Camp - Softball - East Georgia State

OLENTANGY LIBERTY

Vishnu Bodavula - Tennis - United States Military Academy at West Point

Landon Smith - Football - Ashland University

Lucas Uliano - Wrestling -  The Citadel

Lilly Gintert - Rowing - Indiana University

OLENTANGY ORANGE

Jake Ethridge - Cross Country - Ohio University

Alex James - Soccer - Ashland University

Taryn Martin - Wrestling - Tiffin University

Alli Rubal - Softball - University of Charleston

Jake Smith - Volleyball - University of Charleston

PICKERINGTON CENTRAL

Riley Stewart – Golf - Grace College

Josh Beach – Lacrosse - Mt. Vernon

Jorden Howard - Football - Wheeling University

Quinn Wills – Football - Grand Valley State

RIVER VALLEY

Corrin Howard - Golf - University of Northwestern

Sara Lacher - Softball - Tiffin

Cooper Graham - Football - Notre Dame College

Hadyn Danals - Wrestling - Virginia

ST. FRANCIS DESALES

Quintell Quinn – Football - Ohio University

Billy Cain IV – Football - Ohio Dominican University

Jason Velazquez II – Football - Ohio Dominican University

Will Hast – Football - Walsh University

Jordan Johnson – Football - Grand Valley State University

Avery Boyd – Volleyball - Fairfield University

Bridget Javitch – Volleyball - American University

Saje Washington - Volleyball - Oral Roberts University

Allison Weiner – Volleyball - Baldwin Wallace University

Desmond Watson - Basketball - Davidson University

Kendall Gonya – Rowing - Michigan State University

Gabriella Mahaffey – Lacrosse - University of Akron

Stefanie Karras – Soccer - University of Akron

Connor Huzicka - Baseball - Olney Central College

UPPER ARLINGTON

Paris Alexander - Lacrosse - University of Cincinnati

Michael Ballenger - Football - Denison University

Michael Chieffo - Baseball - West Liberty University

Adam Cipriano - Football - Butler University

Liz Cramer - Field hockey - Kenyon College

Lucy DeVita - Field hockey - Wittenberg University

Nate Erre - Soccer - Wright State

Piper Farrell - Soccer - College of Wooster

Bailey Farrell - Soccer - College of Wooster

Clara Gallapoo - Lacrosse - Lindenwood University

Annie Hargraves - Lacrosse - Ohio State University

Hayden Jay - Swimming - Virginia Tech University

Elizabeth Lembach - CC/T&F - University of Vermont

Sophia Leohner - Softball - Ohio Wesleyan University

Rafe McClure - Baseball - Washington and Jefferson College

Maxine McCraw - Softball - Cornell University

Erin Murphy - Volleyball - Case Western

Reagan Nolan - Golf - Northern Kentucky University

Nicklaus Porter - Baseball - Owens Community College

Julia Rabadam - Golf - University of Cincinnati

Thomas Ray - Swimming - Old Dominion University

MacGuire Scholl - Lacrosse - Ohio Wesleyan University

Emma Schueler - Swimming - Miami (OH) University

Philip Vilardo - Baseball - Adrian College

Avery Voss - Swimming - Stanford University

Katie Webber - Field hockey - Wittenberg University

WESTERVILLE CENTRAL

Will Jados – Football - Miami of Ohio

Vince Francescone – Football - Hillsdale College

Isaiah Smith – Football – Lake Erie College

Elijah Smith – Football - Lake Erie College

Mason Toomey - Football - Ohio Dominican University

Brandon Kennedy - Football - Walsh University

WESTERVILLE NORTH

Makayla Parry - Soccer - Cleveland State

Carter Jones - Tennis - Mount Vernon

Emma Weisgerber - Diving - Indianapolis

Emily McGeorge - Volleyball - Adrian

Kobe Hunter - Baseball - Hiram

Jack Yancey - Golf - Shawnee State

Reuben Simiyu - Football - Wheeling Jesuit

TJ Lomax - Football - West Virginia State

Candice Talmadge - Basketball - Heidelberg

WESTERVILLE SOUTH

Megan Shoemaker- Softball - West Virginia State University

Bradyn White - Baseball - University of Toledo

Aja Austin - Basketball - University of Delaware

WESTFALL

Kristin Phillips - Volleyball - University of Tennessee-Martin

Makayla Barney - Softball - University of Virginia-Wise

Lucas Blackburn - Baseball - Mount Vernon Nazarene University

Mahaley Farmer - Basketball - Oklahoma Wesleyan University

Marcus Whaley - Track & Field - Mount Vernon Nazarene University

Kendra Lindsey - Basketball - Columbus State Community College

WORTHINGTON KILBOURNE

Grace Cummings - Volleyball - Ohio Wesleyan University

Abby English - Soccer - Capital University

Amya Harris - Basketball - Otterbein University

Kassidy Kyle - Soccer - Bluffton College

Mitchell Tomasek - Football - Eastern Michigan University

Jack Wasik - Lacrosse - Aurora University

Nathan Zinn - Baseball - Salem University