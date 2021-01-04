Most Ohio State spring sports will not see an increase in attendance

Attendance for Ohio State's spring football game planned for April 17 is still to be determined with Columbus Public Health.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Department of Athletics for Ohio State announced most spring sports will not see a significant increase in attendance and most won't have the chance for general fan attendance.

This is due to attendance policies the department formalized with Columbus Public Health.

According to the athletic department, only the following sports competing at Ohio Stadium and Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium will an increase in attendance for the general public because of social distancing:

Men and women's lacrosse

Men and women's soccer

Men and women's track and field

There will not be any general public tickets for baseball, softball, field hockey and men's and women's tennis. The athletic department says there aren't enough tickets for those sports as family members get first priority. Any remaining tickets get offered to students, donors and season ticket holders.

