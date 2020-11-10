MLS postpones Sunday Columbus Crew match due to confirmed COVID-19 cases

The Crew said in a statement that the cases were among soccer operations staff.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Major League Soccer announced Saturday night that it has postponed a match between Orlando City and the Columbus Crew scheduled for Sunday due to two confirmed COVID-19 cases among Crew staff.

According to MLS, the match was postponed to ensure the health and safety of all players and staff, allowing for further testing and evaluation prior to travel and competition.

The league also postponed a match between FC Dallas and Minnesota United due to two confirmed cases of COVID-19 among Minnesota United staff.