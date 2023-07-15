Bo and Josh Naylor become first brothers to hit home runs in a game for the Cleveland Guardians

"It's something very special," Bo Naylor told reporters after the game.

ARLINGTON, Texas — Despite a tough 12-4 loss for the Cleveland Guardians against the Texas Rangers on Friday night, the Naylor Brothers made history.

Bo and Josh Naylor became the first brothers to hit multi-run homers in the same inning for the same team.

The Naylor brothers also became just the 13th pair of brothers to hit a homer in the same game as teammates, with the last one coming from Justin and B.J. Upton on April 23, 2013.

The excitement started for the Guardians when Bo Naylor hit a 2-run homer in the top of the third inning, giving the Guardians a 2-0 lead.

Can't believe we have two of these guys.#ForTheLand pic.twitter.com/3R8lpvK6m7 — Cleveland Guardians (@CleGuardians) July 15, 2023

Just moments later, Josh Naylor would go yard launching his 12th home run of the season, putting the Guardians ahead 4-0. Josh Naylor currently ranks second on the Guardians roster for home runs this season, trailing Jose Ramirez's 14.

Following the game, Bo Naylor spoke to reporters about how special the third inning was for him and his brother.

"It's something super special. I think it was something that we joked about in the past. But come to see it pass, is pretty wild to think about," said Bo Naylor. "When I hit mine, he and I had a great moment, you could see how excited he was for me. And when he hit his, I was up on the top step, waiting for him. It was just a cool moment to share with him."

His full postgame interview can be watched below:

Bo Naylor reflects on the significance of homering in the same inning as his brother.#ForTheLand pic.twitter.com/tzVfIOJbmC — Bally Sports Cleveland (@BallySportsCLE) July 15, 2023

The Cleveland Guardians will look to even the series against the Rangers on Saturday afternoon as they compete in their first series following the MLB All-Star break.