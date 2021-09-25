End of an era: Cleveland Indians playing final homestand before retiring name

Following this season, the team's moniker will change to the Cleveland Guardians.

CLEVELAND — The Indians game on Monday will be the last the team ever plays in Cleveland with that name.

The team shop at Progressive Field on Friday was full of last-minute shoppers getting their hands on merch that will soon come off the shelves.

"They will always be the Indians to me," Bryan Muslauksy told 3News.

"It's bittersweet," Elizabeth Ohlin said.

After more than 100 years, the team will retire its name at the end of the season, setting sights on a new era as the Cleveland Guardians. Fans told us nostalgia has already begun to set in, with many traveling to Cleveland to be part of the team’s final days with the old moniker.

"I literally booked this trip to come here and say goodbye to the Tribe," Brandon Lavorigna said.

"I'm from Wisconsin, so I'm here to see the Cleveland Indians play for the last time as the Cleveland Indians," Melissa Johnson added.

The organization told 3News not to expect signs or merch to disappear right away.

"It's going to take a lot of time and effort to put planning together to take all the Indians away and bring in the Guardians," Vice President of Communications Curtis Danburg said. "We are going to take the offseason to do that."

The transition to new jerseys is already in swing for some fans. It's out with the old and in with the new.

"I'm sad to see if go," Lavorigna admitted, "but I understand why they're doing it."

"I'm kind of sad, because I like the Cleveland Indians," Karen Rogers said. "I think it was an honor."