Cleveland Guardians announce construction for Progressive Field renovations to begin soon

The team said there will be 'some minor alterations' to the Family Deck activities – including removal of the batting cage, Wiffle Ball field and Guardians Dash.

Example video title will go here for this video

CLEVELAND — It’s almost time…

The Cleveland Guardians announced Friday that construction on upgrades will begin very soon at Progressive Field.

Initial construction is set to begin after the All-Star break with staging for the East 9th Street building beyond left field, “which will serve as a new kitchen and commissary for the Guardians concessionaire, as well as additional storage facilities for the ballpark.”

For those keeping track, the 2023 MLB All-Star Game is set for Tuesday, July 11.

Due to the construction, the Guardians also said there will be “some minor alterations” to the Family Deck activities – including removal of the batting cage, Wiffle Ball field and Guardians Dash.

Construction of the East 9th Street building will also remove the gate behind the large Diamond C statue as an option for exiting Progressive Field post-game.

“This will alter routes for fans exiting the ballpark, especially after post-game fireworks,” according to a press release from the Guardians. “Fans should either exit through the Right Field Gate immediately following games with fireworks, or exit behind home plate near section 154 or through any gates down the third base line, including the Left Field Gate following firework clearance.”

The team said expected completion for this portion of the renovation is prior to Opening Day 2024.

“We are determined to continue providing a compelling fan experience and we thank you for your understanding during this transitional period,” the team said.

What can you expect from the renovations? Here’s a breakdown of all the improvements coming to the ballpark as featured in a video shared by the Guardians, which you can see HERE.

The Terrace Hub

Full multi-story renovation delivering a new complex of social, fan offerings

Indoor / outdoor club space with improved seating, local food selections and in-seat beverage service

New indoor, outdoor Beer Hall for connection with friends, family and the city while at Progressive Field

Improved vertical access integrating the Terrace Hub to more fully with the ballpark

Left Field Terrace

Outdoor space extends the Beer Hall from below with outdoor, social seating and panoramic views of the ballpark and downtown

Upper Deck Grab and Go Concessions

New frictionless concessions spaces for more efficient selection and checkout to improve upper deck offerings

View Box Bars

Newly constructed bars open up views to the field

Social spaces allow fans to enjoy food and beverage while connecting with the energy of the game

Right Field Terrace

Expanded Right Field Terrace with social seating and panoramic views of the ballpark and downtown

Dedicated space to host large groups at Progressive Field

Dugout Club

New Dugout Club with capacity for 300+ fans featuring elevated food and beverage offerings

Fully renovated Dugout Suite Lounges with dedicated seating behind home plate close to the action

East 9th Expansion

Multi-story addition providing improved food and beverage operations and a new market offering for Family Deck fans

Clubhouse / Service Level Renovation

Fully renovated home, visiting and umpires clubhouses with larger, state-of-the-art facilities

Administration Offices

Modernized and updated offices

Improvements include more space via addition of 5th floor and an enhanced employee experience

MORE FROM 3NEWS...