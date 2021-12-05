Michigan wears patches with Oxford victim’s uniform number, 42; wins championship game with 42 points

During Saturday's Big Ten Championship game, Michigan made sure the Oxford community was honored with a win — and the perfect final score.

INDIANAPOLIS — Players for the Michigan Wolverines wore special patches on their uniforms Saturday to honor the four students killed in the Oxford High School shooting.

Tate Myre, 16; Hana St. Juliana, 14; Madisyn Baldwin, 17; and Justin Shilling, 17, lost their lives in Tuesday's shooting. Myre was a player on the school's football team with the uniform number 42.

The Michigan athletic department announced the patch on Thursday, offering support to the Oxford community.

"We are proud to represent the state of Michigan and all of its communities," read the announcement.

The patches are in the shape of the Oxford "Block O" logo, with Myre's initials and uniform number underneath. Four blue hearts on the patch represent the students lost in the shooting.

"I know there are no words. The families and communities of Oxford are in need of every prayer that we can possibly offer them," reads a quote from head coach Jim Harbaugh on the department's Twitter page.

I am so incredibly sorry. I know there are no words. The families and community of Oxford are in need of every prayer that we can possibly offer them. Lifting you all up before the one who conquered death.

– Jim Harbaugh, Michigan Head Football Coach

During Saturday's Big Ten Championship game, Michigan made sure the Oxford community was honored with a win — and the perfect final score.

The Wolverines dominated Iowa and wrapped up their first conference title game with a score of 42-3, prompting the team to post on Twitter acknowledging the coincidence:

Saturday's win has solidified the Wolverines' spot in the College Football Playoff. They will play Georgia in the Orange Bowl on New Year's Eve.

Since the shooting, the Oakland County Prosecutor's Office has been working to bring justice to the victims. The 15-year-old shooting suspect and his parents have been charged in the shooting and will appear in court later this month.

