No. 8 Michigan State comes from behind to beat No. 6 Michigan 37-33

EAST LANSING, Mich. — No. 8 Michigan State came from behind to beat No. 6 Michigan 37-33 in a battle of top 10 teams in East Lansing Saturday afternoon.

At halftime, the Wolverines held a 9-point lead and held an 8-point lead going into the fourth quarter.

The Spartans came back in the fourth to take the lead after a 23-yard touchdown run by Kenneth Walker III.

Both teams came into the game undefeated.