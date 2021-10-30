x
No. 8 Michigan State comes from behind to beat No. 6 Michigan 37-33

The Spartans came back in the fourth to take the lead after a 23-yard touchdown run by Kenneth Walker III.
Michigan State's Kenneth Walker III, left, dives over the goal line for a touchdown against Michigan's DJ Turner during the second quarter of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, in East Lansing, Mich. (AP Photo/Al Goldis)

EAST LANSING, Mich. — No. 8 Michigan State came from behind to beat No. 6 Michigan 37-33 in a battle of top 10 teams in East Lansing Saturday afternoon.

At halftime, the Wolverines held a 9-point lead and held an 8-point lead going into the fourth quarter.

The Spartans came back in the fourth to take the lead after a 23-yard touchdown run by Kenneth Walker III. 

Both teams came into the game undefeated.

Ohio State takes on the Spartans on Nov. 20 in East Lansing and then takes on the Wolverines the following week in Ann Arbor.  

