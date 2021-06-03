Memorial Tournament to resume first round Thursday evening after delays

The first round was suspended for a second time at 4:17 p.m.

DUBLIN, Ohio — The first round of the Memorial Tournament at Muirfield Village will resume play Thursday evening after a second weather delay.

Watch: Dom Tiberi and Dave Holmes are joined by Anthony Rothman from 97.1 The Fan to discuss the first round of this year's Memorial Tournament.

Play was suspended for the first time at 12:46 p.m. due to a "dangerous weather situation."

The tournament picked back up at 2:45 p.m. after a nearly two-hour delay.

In an update from the PGA Tour Communications Twitter account, play was stopped again 4:17 p.m. due to thunderstorms in the area.