McPherson's 33-yard kick in OT lifts Bengals over Vikings

Cincinnati’s Germaine Pratt recovered Dalvin Cook's fumble to set up the winning drive for Cincinnati.
Credit: AP
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) celebrates after making a catch against the Minnesota Vikings in the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)

CINCINNATI — Evan McPherson kicked a 33-yard field goal as time expired in overtime to push the Cincinnati Bengals to a 27-24 win over the Minnesota Vikings. 

The game-winning kick was set up by a gutsy call. On fourth-and-inches for the Bengals from their 48, Burrow rolled out and hit tight end C.J. Uzomah in stride on a crossing pattern for a 32-yard gain and get within range for McPherson. 

Greg Joseph kicked a career-long 53-yard field goal to force overtime for Minnesota.