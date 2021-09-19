Mayfield shakes off injury, leads Browns past Texans 31-21

Chubb had a 26-yard TD run for the Browns, who bounced back from a Week 1 loss at Kansas City to thrill their first capacity crowd at home since 2019.

CLEVELAND — Baker Mayfield came back after hurting his left shoulder to throw a touchdown pass and run for a TD, leading the Cleveland Browns to a 31-21 win over Houston.

The Texans were in the game until starting quarterback Tyrod Taylor injured his hamstring.

Chubb had a 26-yard TD run for the Browns, who bounced back from a Week 1 loss at Kansas City to thrill their first capacity crowd at home since 2019.