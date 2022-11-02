City of Hilliard cheers on Davidson HS graduate, Bengals linebacker Markus Bailey

Hilliard Davidson High School 2015 graduate Markus Bailey and his Cincinnati Bengals teammates are preparing to face the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LVI.

HILLIARD, Ohio — The city of Hilliard is cheering on one of its own in the Super Bowl Sunday.

Bailey spent five seasons playing at Purdue University where he tore his ACL twice. Despite that, he proved to be one of the most productive defenders in the Big Ten.

Bailey was a seventh-round draft pick for the Bengals in 2020. He played in 16 games during the 2021 NFL season.

Hilliard residents are sending Bailey and the rest of the Bengals well wishes for a Super Bowl win.