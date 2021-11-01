Malik Harrison shot in leg by stray bullet while in Cleveland

The organization adds Harrison received treatment at a local hospital and is returning to Baltimore Monday.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Former Ohio State linebacker and current Baltimore Raven Malik Harrison was injured after being struck by a stray bullet in Cleveland.

According to the Ravens, Harrison was attending a gathering on Sunday night when he was struck in the left calf and the injury is non-life-threatening.

Harrison was drafted by the Ravens in 2020 with the 98th overall pick in the third round.

During his four years with the Buckeyes, Harrison had 205 tackles, 29 tackles-for-loss and nine sacks.

Harrison attended Walnut Ridge High School where he played football and basketball.