Malik Harrison shot in leg by stray bullet while in Cleveland

Credit: AP Photo/Daniel Kucin Jr.
Baltimore Ravens inside linebacker Malik Harrison (40) runs during an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021 in Baltimore, Md.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Former Ohio State linebacker and current Baltimore Raven Malik Harrison was injured after being struck by a stray bullet in Cleveland.

According to the Ravens, Harrison was attending a gathering on Sunday night when he was struck in the left calf and the injury is non-life-threatening.

The organization adds Harrison received treatment at a local hospital and is returning to Baltimore Monday.

Harrison was drafted by the Ravens in 2020 with the 98th overall pick in the third round.

During his four years with the Buckeyes, Harrison had 205 tackles, 29 tackles-for-loss and nine sacks.

Harrison attended Walnut Ridge High School where he played football and basketball.

